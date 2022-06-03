Sunkid Austria to Offer Outdoor Recreational Options to the Irish Market

As we have seen through the phenomenal success of Center Parcs over the past couple of years, the Irish family market is crying out for outdoor recreational facilities that are healthy and fun.

Irish tourism company, AE Consulting has announced a partnership with Sunkid Austria delivering a full package of beautifully designed sustainable outdoor recreation facilities and attractions to the Irish market.

Sunkid GmbH, is an Austrian company, with more than 9,000 implemented projects in more than 75 countries including a huge base in the EU. Their flagship product is the Mountain Coaster, of which the first one, is the Black Bull Run in Colin Glen Forest Park (Belfast).

“As tourism experts, we see the changes in the tourism offering as being both very exciting and demanding, to a degree that needs investment to fulfil experiential expectations. Companies like Sunkid have been filling the gap with top, best of breed products with the highest construction and design value. We are delighted to be part of the Sunkid journey in Ireland and beyond as outdoor recreation grows”, said Aileen Eglington, Managing Director, AE Consulting.