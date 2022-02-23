Sunflowers, Sydney & the States with British Airways

British Airways partners with Hidden Disabilities and adds Newark and Sydney flights from Heathrow.

BA Recognises the Sunflower Lanyard

British Airways have announced a partnership with Hidden Disabilities, becoming the first UK airline to officially recognise the sunflower lanyard scheme. Customers can choose to wear a Sunflower lanyard as an indication that they may require additional support, assistance or simply a little more time while travelling. The initiative forms part of the airline’s continued efforts to make travel simple and easy for customers with additional assistance needs.

Additional Newark to Heathrow Flight

BA is adding daytime flight from Newark to London Heathrow – its third daily flight from Newark to London from June 6 onboard a Boeing 777-200 with 48 Club World seats, 40 World Traveller Plus seats, and 184 World Traveller seats.

Resuming Flights to Australia

BA is resuming flights from London Heathrow to Sydney via Singapore from 27 March 2022. This comes after Australia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers last Monday, 21 February 2022. Flights will be daily with an approximate 90 mins of stopover in Singapore and operated by a 787 aircraft.