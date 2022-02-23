SEARCH
News
Sunflowers, Sydney & the States with British Airways

By Shane Cullen
British Airways partners with Hidden Disabilities and adds Newark and Sydney flights from Heathrow.

BA Recognises the Sunflower Lanyard

British Airways have announced a partnership with Hidden Disabilities, becoming the first UK airline to officially recognise the sunflower lanyard scheme. Customers can choose to wear a Sunflower lanyard as an indication that they may require additional support, assistance or simply a little more time while travelling. The initiative forms part of the airline’s continued efforts to make travel simple and easy for customers with additional assistance needs.

Additional Newark to Heathrow Flight

BA is adding daytime flight from Newark to London Heathrow – its third daily flight from Newark to London from June 6 onboard a Boeing 777-200 with 48 Club World seats, 40 World Traveller Plus seats, and 184 World Traveller seats.

Resuming Flights to Australia

BA is resuming flights from London Heathrow to Sydney via Singapore from 27 March 2022. This comes after Australia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers last Monday, 21 February 2022. Flights will be daily with an approximate 90 mins of stopover in Singapore and operated by a 787 aircraft.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
