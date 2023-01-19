SunExpress to Serve Antalya and Izmir this Summer

Sunexpress is flying from Dublin to Antalya and Izmir from Dublin this summer.
A non-stop service from Dublin to Antalya will commence on 28th May and operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays:
|28 MAY – 24 OCT
|Flight
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Days of Operation
|XQ 533
|DUB
|AYT
|12:30
|19:25
|Tue, Sun
|XQ 532
|AYT
|DUB
|08:15
|11:30
|Tue, Sun
The new service to Antalya will complement the existing schedule from Dublin to Izmir, which will operate from April to October 2023 with up to three weekly flights.