SunExpress to Serve Antalya and Izmir this Summer

Sunexpress is flying from Dublin to Antalya and Izmir from Dublin this summer.

A non-stop service from Dublin to Antalya will commence on 28th May and operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays:

28 MAY – 24 OCT Flight Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operation XQ 533 DUB AYT 12:30 19:25 Tue, Sun XQ 532 AYT DUB 08:15 11:30 Tue, Sun

The new service to Antalya will complement the existing schedule from Dublin to Izmir, which will operate from April to October 2023 with up to three weekly flights.