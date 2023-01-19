SEARCH
SunExpress to Serve Antalya and Izmir this Summer

By Emer Roche
Sunexpress is flying from Dublin to Antalya and Izmir from Dublin this summer.

A non-stop service from Dublin to Antalya will commence on 28th May and operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays:

28 MAY – 24 OCT
FlightOriginDestinationDepartureArrivalDays of Operation
XQ 533DUBAYT12:3019:25Tue, Sun
XQ 532AYTDUB08:1511:30Tue, Sun

The new service to Antalya will complement the existing schedule from Dublin to Izmir, which will operate from April to October 2023 with up to three weekly flights.

