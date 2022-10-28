SunExpress Summer Flights 2023 Ready to be Booked

You and your customers can start looking forward to summer 2023: SunExpress flight network from March to October 2023 is now available for booking. High-quality and attentive service is included, as always.



New routes, more frequencies – we have added lots more flights to many destinations. Discover the largest offer to Antalya ever, for example.

The popular service from Dublin to Izmir will already commence on the 4th March 2023, with 1x weekly flight during March, 2x weekly flights in April and May and 3x weekly flights from June to October!

SunExpress offer an attractive B2B booking tool for agents including a generous incentive programme when booking on our their in-house platform. For more information and to sign-up please contact [email protected].