SunExpress Resumes Flights from Dublin to Izmir

SunExpress, the joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, has resumed its weekly flights from Dublin to Izmir for the months of September and October.
SunExpress is represented by Aviareps in the Irish market.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
