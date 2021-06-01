Sun Shines Brightly on This Month’s Photographer of the Year Winners!

It’s time to announce the winner’s of May’s sun-themed competition for ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, sponsored by Emirates.

We asked you to send in your best shots celebrating the sunshine and warmth…. and you did exactly that.

The runner-up for May is Susan Stevenson, Travel Counsellors for this gorgeous photo from Santorini, the Greek Island Cruise. Congratulations Susan – you win a brand new, limited edition ITTN reusable cup, which will be sent out to you ASAP.

But this month’s winner is Marek Maslowiec of Atlas Travel for this simply stunning photo – Rio de Janeiro wakes up on Ipanema.

Congratulations to Marek: not only have you won one of our special edition reusable ITTN cups, but you’ve also pocketed a cool €100 and are in the final to win TWO flights anywhere on the Emirates network before 31st December 2022. And that final will be held on the 8th of July on the Terrace of the Gold Room at Hang Dai Restaurant, Camden Street, Dublin 2 – where the overall winner will take home 2 tickets to anywhere on the Emirates Network – what an incredible prize! What’s more the overall winner will join ITTN as a guest at the awards on the 2nd of December at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

A big thank you to those who entered… And to those who didn’t enter – what are you waiting for? There’s some great prizes on the line!

MARCHING ON…

We’re now in June, which means this is the last month for this year’s competition and your last chance to be in the draw for that huge top prize of two free flights anywhere on the Emirates network. It’s June, the school year is coming to an end summer is beginning…so this month’s theme is…kids. So we want to see photos the blessed darlings in all of our lives!

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected]. You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan (Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.