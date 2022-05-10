Sun Express is Operating a Summer Schedule from Dublin to Izmir

Sun Express have announced an exciting summer schedule, group offers and incentive programmes, including:

Flights from Dublin to Izmir

During the month of May flights are each Saturday. From June to October they will fly twice weekly (Wednesday and Saturday).

Generous Incentive Model

Sun Express is now offering 5% commission, which will not only be paid for the Dublin-Izmir bookings but all XQ bookings. You will need to sign up as B2B agency. Email [email protected] for details.

Group offers

Sun Express has some special group offers for golfers or other sports groups. Those offers apply for travel to Antalya only during the winter season.