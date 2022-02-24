Summer Sun to Mitigate Sluggish Start for Heathrow

Heathrow was the only European hub to see a reduction in traffic last year, due to tighter travel restrictions than EU countries with passenger numbers at 19.4m, the lowest for half a century.

Despite lower than expected passenger numbers in January and February, Heathrow is expecting significant demand for summer sun and is working with airline partners to ramp up operations to ensure they have a great experience at Heathrow, including reopening Terminal 4 by July. Despite passenger numbers 23% behind forecast, Heathrow expects to meet its 2022 target of 45.5m passengers.

Staying on Top – Top 10 in Skytrax Survey

Heathrow was rated by passengers as one of the world’s top 10 airports in 2021 in the Skytrax survey. The airport sees maintaining passenger services levels as key to recovery. Heathrow’s plan seeks to maintain this level of service by delivering easy, quick and reliable journeys while keeping the increase in total ticket prices below 2%, despite significantly fewer passengers.

Inbound Tourism & Business Travel Still a Challenge

Removing testing restrictions in the UK has boosted outbound travel but inbound tourism and business travel are suppressed due to testing in other countries. 63% of Heathrow’s markets retain some form of travel restriction or testing requirements, and government responses to Omicron show how uncertain broader travel demand remains. There is no expectation for travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until all restrictions have been removed, passengers can travel with no checks and are confident they will not be reimposed.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said:

“While 2021 was the worst year in Heathrow’s history, I am very proud of the way that colleagues focussed on passengers, and we were able to maintain our position as one of the top 10 airports in the world for service.

“Demand is now starting to recover and we are working closely with airlines to scale-up our operations and reopen Terminal 4 for the summer travel peak. We’re excited to welcome more passengers back to Heathrow to experience the joys of travel and get Britain’s economy firing on all cylinders again.

“To deliver this, we have outlined an investment plan for the next five years which meets the needs of passengers, drives fast traffic recovery and incentivises investment in a critical national asset, while keeping the increase in ticket prices below 2% despite significantly fewer passengers. I am anxious that the CAA will undercook the investment needed to avoid the return of “Heathrow hassle” with longer queues and delays.”