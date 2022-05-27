Summer in Boston Gets a Jump-Start with the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The Red Bull World Cliff Diving World Series returns to Boston this 4th of June, for the first time since 2013. Taking place in Boston’s Seaport District, this extreme sport is sure to have adrenaline pumping.

Divers leap from the roof of the Institute of Contemporary Art, landing spectacularly into Boston Harbour. For the first time at this event a woman diver named Eleanor Smart is taking part.

The event takes place at 2pm and tickets to view from the ICA in Boston are free. Just register for them at the ICA website.

“It’s super exciting to be competing in Boston. It is absolutely amazing here and I can already tell this is going to be my favourite competition ever. I love the urban environment to compete from,” said Eleanor Smart on a recent press tour through Boston.

If you are not in Boston but keen to watch this unfold, you can do so by tuning into www.redbullcliffdiving.com, Red Bull TV, Facebook & YouTube