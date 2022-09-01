SEARCH
News

‘Suite Dreams’ – Princess Cruises Unveils New Campaign

By Emer Roche
Princess Cruises has launched a new campaign named ‘Suite Dreams’, offering guests the chance to book a mini-suite for the same fare as a deluxe balcony when booking any 2023 Europe cruise.

The offer runs from 1 September – 31 October 2022 and applies to almost 120 voyages sailing around Europe in 2023, including the British Isles, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, and the Canary Islands.

Guests can enjoy up to 41 % more space in their mini-suite with added benefits such as a complimentary glass of bubbly on embarkation day, a full-size bath, two flat-panel TVs and a separate seating area with a coffee table.

In addition, any 2023 Princess cruise can be secured with a low deposit of €50 per person for the duration of the ‘Suite Dreams’ campaign.

More details can be found at princess.com/deals

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
