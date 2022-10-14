Study Finds Surprise Result for Best Greek Island Honeymoon Destination

Greek islands are gaining popularity with honeymooners due to more relaxed Covid restrictions compared to further afield destinations.

The search ‘Honeymoons in Greece’ is up by 33% in the past year.

The data analysts at travel company Stasher has crunched the numbers and come up with the best honeymoon-friendly options.

Stasher scored each Greek island out of 100 for key factors that make a honeymoon a trip to remember, including the quality of their local restaurants, couple-friendly attractions, luxury accommodation, beaches and weather conditions.

Greece’s largest island Crete pips the other islands to the post in the study as the top honeymoon destination; Crete is the driest Greek island. It also has warm sea temperatures of 23.1 degrees Celsius on average, beautiful beaches and a vibrant food scene.

Coming in second is the small island of Karpathos in the south-eastern Aegean Sea. Known for its calm atmosphere and untouched natural beauty including green mountains and golden beaches.

Milos comes in third place in the study; Conde Nast Traveller’s Greek Island of 2022 and a favourite among Greek couples. It’s also the original home of the Louvre’s romantic Venus de Milo statue, thought to depict the Greek Goddess of Love.

Kos, on the other hand, is the top honeymoon island for food lovers, according to diner reviews, scoring top marks for its culinary offerings.