Stuba records highest day of sales in 30 year history

Accommodation specialist Stuba recorded the highest sales day of its 30-year history last week, on January 25.

Stuba said there was a “marked improvement” in sales during the last 10 days of January after the easing of travel restrictions was announced in the UK.

Overall last month, sales rose by 19% compared to the same time in January 2020.

The bedbank also saw a surge in late bookings with 30% of bookings in January being for holidays before the end of March.

Matt Stuart, chief commercial officer, said: “Finally, it looks like confidence to travel has returned. January was already looking strong for us and following the easing of restrictions we have seen a significant uptick in sales for the final 10 days.2

“To have our record sales day in our 30 years of trading is fantastic, and huge thanks go to all of our agents and brilliant staff for their support in recent times.”

The average booking value has increased by 35% compared to January 2020, suggesting stronger demand for a luxury product.