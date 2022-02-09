Stuba appoints DCM Representation services in Ireland

Bedbank specialist Stuba has appointed DCM Sales Representation in Ireland

Don Clarke, owner and founder of DCM Sales Representation, will visit agents in Ireland to offer support and continue Stuba’s delivery, as well as develop new business opportunities.

Head of Sales, Angela Muir, said “We’re delighted to have Don on board representing us. It was key to have a familiar face to agents representing Stuba and I couldn’t think of anyone better with his wealth of experience in working with the Irish travel trade. Ireland has always been an important market for us, so we can’t wait to get back on the road once again and engage with agents.”

DCM founder and owner Don Clarke added: “I am delighted to be chosen as trade sales partner to promote Stuba in Ireland and to build their product awareness and grow market share with the trade. I look forward to being out on the road promoting Stuba’s fantastic product range.”

Don Clarke can be contacted at [email protected] and 07485 226 029.

Best of luck to Don Clarke and DCM Sales Representation from the ITTN team!