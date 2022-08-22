Strike Forces SAS to Cancel 1,700 Flights

A pilot strike has forced Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) to cancel 1,700 flights originally due to take off in September and October.

In total, around 4% of SAS’ scheduled flights across September and October have been cut due to a combination of the strike action and a delay in aircraft deliveries.

“It is the effects from the strike but also delayed deliveries of aircraft and some other factors,” an SAS spokesperson told Reuters.

They added that the airline is not seeing any dip in passenger demand.

SAS said passengers have been fully informed and have already been re-allocated alternative flights.

Last month, SAS filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in a bid to lower its debt levels following a collapse in wage talks with its pilot unions, which triggered the strike action.

The airline – which counts the Swedish and Danish governments as its main shareholders – secured bridging finance after the move, but is looking for more investment after Sweden rejected its request for more cash. Reuters has reported that Denmark, however, may remove some debt from the airline and inject funds.