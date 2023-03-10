Strike at Munich Airport this Morning

Employees checking hand luggage and baggage went on strike at Munich Airport this Friday morning. In the early morning, only a couple of the checkpoints were open, said a spokesman for the Verdi trade union. Over 65% of the employees participated in the strike, he said. The good news was there were not very many delays as airlines had informed their passengers before.

The Verdi union wants to back up its wage demands in the wage dispute with municipalities and the federal government. It wants to push through 10.5 percent more pay, or at least 500 euros more per month, for the 2.5 million employees of the municipalities and the federal government nationwide. The employers are offering a five percent increase over a two-year period and a one-off payment of 2,500 euros.