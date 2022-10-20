Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood to Star as Miss Hannigan in Annie

Craig Revel Horwood, dancer and judge on Strictly Come Dancing will take on the role of Miss Hannigan in the smash hit production of the musical Annie, due to tour across Ireland and the UK.

Opening at Leicester Curve on Saturday 25th February 2023, Mr Revel Horwood will play the role in Leicester, Birmingham, Oxford, Dartford, Stoke, Llandudno, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Woking, Cardiff, Bradford, Southend, Bromley and Norwich.

Paul O’Grady will play the role of Miss Hannigan in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin and Bristol on the tour.

His other West End Theatre credits include Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Munkustrap in Cats, and Harry in Crazy for You at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as a judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role in this production in both the West End and on tour.

Mr Revel Horwoood directed and choreographed Strictly Ballroom The Musical which is currently touring the UK and Ireland, as well as the Strictly, Come Dancing Live tour. He also choreographed the film Paddington 2.