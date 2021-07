Stormont Ministers to Consider Relaxing Travel Rules

Ministers at Stormont are to consider following England in its relaxation of international travel rules.

Yesterday (28 July), UK transport minister Grant Shapps announced that from Monday fully vaccinated visitors from the EU and the US would no longer have to quarantine.

Late last night, Scotland agreed to follow suit.

Northern Ireland’s health minister Robin Swann has issued a note to his colleagues in the executive proposing that Northern Ireland do the same.