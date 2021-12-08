Storm Barra forces flight to divert to Amsterdam

Storm Barra has forced a scheduled flight to Dublin from New York to divert to Amsterdam.

Delta flight DL44 left New York JFK on 6 December at 9.40pm EST and was scheduled to land in Dublin at 8.30am yesterday, 7 December.

However, despite making two attempts to land in high winds, the Boeing 767 was forced to fly onwards to Amsterdam Schipol, where it eventually landed at 11.10am local time.

Speaking to Dublin Live, a spokesperson for Delta said: “Delta apologises for the inconvenience caused to customers and is working to get them to their final destination as soon as possible. The safety of our customers and crew is Delta’s number one priority.”

A daa spokesperson said: “Aircraft can only make a maximum of three attempts to land before they must divert which the captain prudently decided to do after his second attempt.”

(Image from FlightRadar24)