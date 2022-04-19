Stopover in Istanbul Free of Charge with Turkish Airlines

There’s no point in stopping in Istanbul if you can’t enjoy the city, so take advantage of the chance to stopover and enjoy yourself in the city. See the legendary views of the Bosphorus, spectacular palaces, and a rich variety of shopping and entertainment. Enjoy all Istanbul has to offer, and thanks to Turkish Airlines, stay in some of the city’s best hotels free of charge.

You can benefit from stopover free accommodation service by sending an e-mail to the mail address in the following table designated according to your departure point stating your name and surname, reservation code (PNR) or ticket number, date range for the anticipated accommodation, preferred room type (single, double or triple), telephone and e-mail address at least 72 hours before your first flight.

You can stay in a five-star hotel for two days on Business Class trips, and in a four-star hotel for one day on Economy Class trips, free of charge. You can enjoy the city to the fullest extent at Istanbul’s exclusive hotels which Turkish Airlines are collaborating with.