News

Stobart Air Workers Face Wages Delay

Stobart Air Workers Face Wages Delay

Stobart Air workers face delays in getting wages promised when the airline folded, while staff who transferred to its Belfast base last year fear for their redundancy payments.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Malta Confirms Only Vaccinated Visitors will be Permitted from UK

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: ASM Ireland

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Ireland’s Covid Struggles has put New Focus on Our Place Within EU

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Lufthansa to Start Frankfurt Service from Cork Airport

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Video: What it’ll be Like to Fly Aer Lingus Once International Travel Resumes

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

WTTC Warns Against Reimposing Quarantine Restrictions on UK Travellers

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Wynn Win for Pooches at Encore Las Vegas

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Next Generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Takes Off with New Business Class Suite

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

New UK Green List Includes Malta, Madeira & Balearics

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn