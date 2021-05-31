News

Stobart Air Sale in Jeopardy

Stobart Air Sale in Jeopardy

The planned sale of Stobart Air to an Isle of Man firm has been thrown into doubt after issues have emerged over the buyer’s financing arrangements.

Stobart Air, which operates Aer Lingus regional flights on a franchise basis, was due to be sold to Ettyl, a start-up led by 26-year-old self-styled entrepreneur Jason Scales, for an initial outlay of just £2, rising to £7.5 million in 2024 depending on performance.

Scales has no track record in aviation.

The transaction, which also included the sale of Carlisle Airport, was due to be completed in early May and was subject to change of control and bank facility consents. The bank facility consent was obtained, said Stobart Air’s UK owner Esken, but the change of control consents are “taking longer to conclude,” according to Esken.

In a statement, Esken said: “Esken has become aware that Ettyl’s proposed financing for the transaction is no longer available and understands that Ettyl is progressing discussions with another potential financing source.

“Esken is investigating these matters and seeking further information, including with regard to the impact this may have on the ability of Ettyl to finance the transaction and obtaining the change of control consents required in order to complete the transaction.

“Esken is discussing this matter with its lending banks given banking facility consent for the sale has been obtained.”

Stobart Air has a contract to operate Aer Lingus Regional services until the end of 2022, after which it is likely to be operated by Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Qatar Airways Threatens to Stop Taking Airbus Deliveries Over ‘Serious’ Disagreement

Fionn DavenportMay 31, 2021
Read More

Universal Orlando Drops Mask Requirement

Fionn DavenportMay 31, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Turespaña

Fionn DavenportMay 31, 2021
Read More

George Best Belfast City Airport Announces Incoming CEO

Fionn DavenportMay 31, 2021
Read More

Uptake of Covid-19 Vaccines in Ireland the ‘Envy of Europe’

Fionn DavenportMay 31, 2021
Read More

Portugal Calls off Airport Strikes

Fionn DavenportMay 31, 2021
Read More

Cruise Ships Denied Berths in Dublin Port

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Irish Travel Agents Association welcomes Government announcement on Easing of Travel Restrictions But Renews Call for Support

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Standoff Between Florida and Cruise Companies Over Vaccination Proof

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn