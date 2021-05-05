Stobart Air Adds New Routes from Dublin and Belfast to Cardiff

Stobart Air has added two new routes to its Aer Lingus Regional network. The new Dublin (DUB) to Cardiff Airport (CWL) route will initially operate three times weekly, on Monday, Friday, and Sunday, commencing on 30 August.

The new route between Belfast City Airport (BHD) and Cardiff will initially operate four times weekly on Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday commencing on 28 June.

Travel Roadmap

Stobart Air has called on the Irish government to outline a roadmap for the safe resumption of air travel. It is asking for a practical vaccine passport policy that will allow people who have received a complete dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to travel within the Ireland-UK Common Travel area, to help restore public confidence in aviation and help air travel resume in line with the successful rollout of vaccination programmes.

Andy Jolly, Managing Director at Stobart Air, said: “The aviation industry needs a roadmap and a clear plan for when and how air travel can safely resume in line with vaccination rollout programmes. We are pleased to add new routes from Dublin and Belfast to Cardiff to our network, which are subject to a timeline that provides certainty for airlines, airports and customers, and which will cater for both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights.”