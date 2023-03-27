Still Time to Register for ITAA’s Cork and Dublin Roadshows Happening This Week

There is still time to register for The Irish Travel Trade Show – which takes place in both Cork and Dublin later this week.

Billed as Ireland’s largest travel trade show, The Irish Travel Trade Show is hosted by The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

The first of this year’s two roadshows will be held on Wednesday (March 29) in the Imperial Hotel in Cork; with the second show scheduled for Thursday (March 30) in the Hotel Riu Plaza The Gresham in Dublin.

Registration opened last week, but remains open.

According to the ITAA: “The Irish Travel Trade Show promises to be a fantastic two days out with over 120 exhibitors, prize giveaways throughout both shows and with an Exhibitor & Visitor Buffet Dinner & After Show Networking Event both evenings. The Irish Travel Trade Shows allow travel agents and tour operators connect with a multitude of travel brands in person. The chance to speak with organisations that are in the day-to-day life of the travel professional is very beneficial.”

Exhibitors will include airlines, National and Regional Tourist Organisations, Bedbanks, Car Hire and Rail companies, Ocean and River Cruise companies, Technology companies, Theme and Leisure Parks, Ferry companies, International Hotels and Travel Insurance companies. There will be lots of exciting exhibitor competitions running on the day including flights, accommodation and lots of goodies.

Visitors will be in with a chance to win a four night stay in Jordan, a four night stay in the Greek Domes Resorts, oodles of “All Stars” return trips from Shannon Airport to various European destinations, and lots more.

The trade show is open to visitors from 5pm to 7.30pm and all staff from Tour Operators or Travel Agents are then invited to attend the Buffet Dinner and After Show Networking Event, sponsored by Andalucía & Spanish Tourism Boards.

Other sponsors of the event include Cork Airport, Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA commented: “These two shows are highlight events of the Irish Travel Industry calendar and we are very much looking forward to them. We hope members of all levels from counter staff to owner managers understand the importance of the event as it is an opportunity to find new suppliers and maintain business relationships all within one place and one day. There really are no other opportunities like this.”