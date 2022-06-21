Stena Line Launches ‘ABBA-solutely’ Fantastic Prize Draw to Mark Swedish Midsummer

Stena Line has launched an ‘ABBA-solutely’ fantastic prize draw to celebrate this year’s Swedish Midsummer.

The Gothenburg-headquartered ferry company will mark its Swedish heritage with a series of Midsummer celebrations onboard its Irish Sea fleet of ferries and online between June 20 and 26.

The Sweden-themed prize draw ranges from a year’s free Stena Line travel to £2,500 in IKEA vouchers.

Leading ferry company Stena Line wants to ‘Swedify’ your life this Midsummer.

Swedish Midsummer is widely celebrated by Swedes as it officially kick-starts the beginning of the summer holiday season. With large gatherings of family and friends enjoying traditional food and drink, the holiday is one of the biggest in Sweden with many believing the occasion is sprinkled with a little magic.

Usually, when it comes to prize draws, ‘The Winner Takes It All’, but on this occasion Stena Line has also announced a host of runner-up prizes including Scandi-inspired fashion and music vouchers.

A number of vessels will be decked out in Swedish bunting and decorations while an ABBA tribute band will keep passengers entertained on others.

Orla Noonan, Stena Line Regional Travel Manager Irish Sea, said the Sweden Midsummer festival provides a great chance for the company to celebrate its Swedish heritage while the prize draw is a great way to say thanks to customers for their continued support.

“Being Swedish we love Midsummer as it acknowledges the official start of the summer holiday period. But we also celebrate our Swedish heritage everyday as we live by a simple philosophy: Lagom, meaning just right. From the stylish interior design on all our ships to relaxing surroundings and lounges, our Scandinavian roots shine through,” she said.

“In Sweden, Midsummer marks the official start of the summer holidays and closer to home on the Irish Sea we are seeing a lot more people joining us onboard as they set off for much-deserved breaks,” Ms Noonan said.