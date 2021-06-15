Stena Line Adds Temporary Ferry Service Between Holyhead and Belfast

Stena Line has confirmed details that it will be operating a new temporary weekend service between Holyhead and Belfast, starting on Friday 25 June.

The extra capacity on the new route from Holyhead will be available until Sunday 18 July.

Stena Estrid, one of Stena Line’s newest ships, will provide the service which will accommodate a mix of freight and leisure traffic, with an estimated crossing time of approximately 8 hours.

The company said it was currently experience “very high demand on its Belfast routes to Cairnryan and Liverpool so the addition of the temporary service will provide much needed additional capacity to and from Northern Ireland.”

Lead-in fares for the new service start at £130 for a car and driver.

Sailings departing Holyhead at 23.30 (Friday and Saturday nights) and depart Belfast at 09.30 (Saturday and Sunday mornings).

Paul Grant, Stena Line Trade Director (Irish Sea), said: “much-anticipated summer rebound for travel is beginning and we are hugely encouraged by current booking trends.

“The current travel restrictions between Britain and Ireland have created a lot of pent-up travel demand so hopefully the addition of this new route will help provide another option for people visiting friends, relatives or taking a break as well as being an attractive option for our freight customers.”