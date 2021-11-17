Steel cut for the newest ship in Celebrity Cruises Edge series

Steel was officially cut today for the fourth Edge-class ship for Celebrity Cruises, now named the Celebrity Ascent.

The ship will be delivered in late 2023, and follows in the Edge series as a sister to the Edge, Apex and Beyond, which is set to debut next year.

On hand for the steel cutting were Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises; Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group; and Laurent Castaing General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

A fifth ship should be delivered in 2025.