Staycity to Open Two More Aparthotels in Dublin and One in Paris

Dublin-based aparthotel operator Staycity Group is poised to open its sixth aparthotel property in France, in the Parisian business area of La Défense, this is in addition to two more properties in Dublin this year.

The Staycity Aparthotel, opening on 13th June, is a distinctive blend of apartment and hotel offering 215 studio and one-bed apartments, sleeping up to four people. The apartments have fully-equipped kitchenettes alongside living, dining and work spaces making it the perfect choice for both business and leisure travellers looking for a more relaxed, home-from-home stay away experience.

Staycity Paris La Défense also has on-site parking, a guest laundry, gym and 24-hour reception as well as a Staycafé selling breakfasts, hot and cold snacks and drinks throughout the day.

Staycity group photo pool

The international business area of La Defénse lies in the North-West of Paris known for having 30 million square feet of offices spread across 71 towers. It’s also a sought-after residential area with 25,000 inhabitants, praised for its high quality of life.

“La Défense is a popular destination in Paris so we’re delighted to be opening this new-build property in such a modern, vibrant area. France is a key destination for Staycity and La Défense joins our existing Parisian properties in Gare de L’est and Marne la Vallée and outside the capital in Bordeaux, Marseille and Lyon. Next year we will open at Charles de Gaulle Airport giving our guests a fantastic choice of Staycity destinations across France,” said Staycity’s director of brand, product & marketing Jason Delany.