Staycity to build third aparthotel in Germany

Irish company Staycity will build a third aparthotel in Germany.

The aparthotel will be based in Frankfurt and is a short walk from Frankfurt Airport.

The building will feature a mix of studio and one-bed apartments. All facilities include a guest lounge, gym, pantry, car park, laundry room, cafe and 24-hour reception.

Frankfurt is the group’s third location in Germany. In 2019 it opened its premium brand, Wilde Aparthotel on the Friedrichstrasse in Central Berlin. There is also a property in Heidelberg.

Staycity operates 30 properties across 14 European destinations, with further locations opening this year in Dublin, Paris and London.