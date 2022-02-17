SEARCH
HomeNewsStaycity to build third aparthotel in Germany
News

Staycity to build third aparthotel in Germany

By Leona Kenny
0
3

Irish company Staycity will build a third aparthotel in Germany.

The aparthotel will be based in Frankfurt and is a short walk from Frankfurt Airport.

The building will feature a mix of studio and one-bed apartments. All facilities include a guest lounge, gym, pantry, car park, laundry room, cafe and 24-hour reception.

Frankfurt is the group’s third location in Germany. In 2019 it opened its premium brand, Wilde Aparthotel on the Friedrichstrasse in Central Berlin. There is also a property in Heidelberg.

Staycity operates 30 properties across 14 European destinations, with further locations opening this year in Dublin, Paris and London.

Leona Kenny
Previous articleAir France KLM beats profit expectations for 2021
Next articleMulti-generational holidays on the rise for Irish families

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,427 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie