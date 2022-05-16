SEARCH
Starting Today Mask Mandate No Longer Essential for Travel

Emer Roche
It is no longer mandatory to wear face masks in airports or on flights in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced last week.

From today (16 May) it is up to individual airlines and governments to decide autonomously regarding their own policies and rules.

”From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport.” said EASA Director Patrick KY.

It was noted that mask wearing is still the best way to avoid contracting Covid-19 and that vulnerable travellers or those with any symptoms of a cold should continue to do so.

