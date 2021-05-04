News

Star Wars Day: The European Hidden Star Wars Destinations to Visit

To mark Star Wars Day, May the 4th, how well do you know your Star Wars locations? A recent survey of instagram hashtags has revealed the most popular locations – and an interesting list of ‘undiscovered’ spots used to film the mammoth movie series.

The European Hidden Star Wars Destinations to Visit

Palace of Caserta (photo by Mikaela Wiedenhoff for Unsplash)

According to a survey by Money.co.uk, the most ‘undiscovered’ European Star Wars destination is the Palace of Caserta in Italy, which stood in as the Royal Palace of Naboo in the Phantom Menace and the Attack of the Clones but was only hashtagged 961 times.

In second place is the Hardangerjøkulen in Norway with 4,927 hashtags and can be seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V).

Placing third with 23,136 hashtags is Eyjafjallajökull situated in Iceland and was used in the 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII).

In fourth is Villa del Balbianello in Italy with 28,152 hashtags and used recently for the 2002 Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II) and in fifth is Reynisfjara with 92,853 hashtags, used for the 2016 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The top 5 undiscovered European Star Wars destinations to visit

 

Star Wars Destinations

Country

Episode

Number of Hashtags
1 Palace of Caserta Italy I, II

961
2 Hardangerjøkulen Norway V

4,927
3 Eyjafjallajökull Iceland VII

23,136
4 Villa del Balbianello Italy II

28,152
5 Reynisfjara Iceland R1

92,853

The top 10 popular Star Wars destinations to visit

Fuerteventura (photo by Maxime Gilbert on Unsplash)

The destination used by Star Wars with the most hashtags is Fuerteventura in Spain, with a whopping 2,883,765. Situated in the Atlantic Ocean, the island was used in the 2018 Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Just behind in second is Dubrovnik in Croatia, with an impressive 2,501,453 hashtags and used in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII). Placing third is Dolomites in Italy with 2,245,353 hashtags and featured in 2018 Solo: A Star Wars Story.

 

Star Wars Destinations

Country

Episode

Number of Hashtags
1 Fuerteventura Spain Solo

2,883,765
2 Dubrovnik Croatia VIII

2,501,453
3 Dolomites Italy Solo

2,245,353
4 Canary Wharf United Kingdom R1

863,496
5 Grindelwald Switzerland III

501,771
6 Salar de Uyuni Bolivia VIII

454,264
7 Wadi Rum Jordan R1, IX

426,664
8 Plaza de España Spain II

354,267
9 Death Valley National Park United States IV

263,380
10 Guilin China III

262,392

The Most Hidden Star Wars Location of all is in Ireland

Most Star Wars fans will know that Skellig Michael has featured in three most recent Star Wars films – VII, VIII and IX – and managed to make it into 22nd spot on the list of the most hidden locations, with 27,473 hashtags. But The Last Jedi also featured Brow Head, at the tip of the Lyroe Peninsula in West Cork. Sadly, it hasn’t gotten any Star Wars-related hashtags.

 

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

