Star Power for Switzerland: Federer Teams up with De Niro

Switzerland’s newest tourism ambassador Roger Federer is featured in a new promotional film starring the legendary Robert De Niro. In the short film, De Niro turns down an invitation by Roger Federer to be part of a movie about Switzerland, saying there isn’t enough drama in a country known for its calm beauty.

Robert De Niro answered Roger Federer’s call

In the film, Federer tries to convince De Niro to be part of his project. But De Niro turns him down – for the purposes of the film. Still, the legendary tennis champion was delighted the Oscar-winning actor got involved.

“I’ve admired Robert De Niro’s work for quite some time now, but I wasn’t sure he’d agree to be part of our Swiss project. I’m very excited it worked out so well,” Federer said.

“Adding this touch of Hollywood to our campaign will bring more attention to Switzerland and its dramatically beautiful nature,” states Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism.

Roger’s choice to convince De Niro

Switzerland Tourism is looking to team Federer up with other big names in the future and has a dedicated page to the tennis star on its website, in which Federer highlights his favourite things about his native country. Will it be enough to tempt De Niro into taking part? “I’m tempted to discover Switzerland’s natural beauty soon – maybe together with Roger,” the Hollywood star replied.

