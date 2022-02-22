Star Clippers to launch exclusive trade collaboration project

Star Clippers is launching a dedicated spotlight programme aimed at showcasing different destinations to the trade.

The luxury tall-ship cruise line is teaming up with tourist boards, hotel partners, regional airports and airlines to put the focus back into their locations. There will be a streamlined destination focus each quarter.

The campaign will see three months’ worth of promotions, trade events, offers and FAM trip opportunities to showcase the destinations throughout the year.

On the project, Fay McCormack, General Manager at Star Clippers UK said: “We are so excited to showcase these beautiful destinations with a structured focus for the trade and are delighted to be working with the tourist boards and industry partners on this collaboration”.

Star Clippers’spotlight between the months of April – June 2022 will be a celebration of St Maarten, an island that has played host to the small-ship cruise line for 30 years.

UK Roadshows

The project will involve a week-long ‘UK roadshow’, with the cruise line’s sales team and members of the tourist board hitting the road to collaborate on numerous training sessions and events.

Evening events for agents will be taking place on Monday 4th April at Hotel Indigo, Birmingham, Wednesday 6th April at Charlotte Street Hotel, London and Thursday 7th April at Chester Racecourse.

Agents are welcome to contact [email protected] to register their interest at any of the upcoming events.