Star Alliance Team Out & About Once More!

In celebration of the 25-year anniversary, the Star Alliance team are out and about in full force with agents promoting the fantastic OTT trade challenge – click here to do the training.

Here we have Lynda Betsch of AEGEAN spending time at Cassidy Travel in Dundrum with Kian Wallace, Sandra Mooney and Suzanne Reynolds and in Just Split at Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre with Leonie Donovan.

Lynda also managed to catch up with Rosie Nugent in Cassidy Travel Blanchardstown and Lyndsey Breen and Wiktoria Stawna at Cassidy Travel in Liffey Valley.

Over in The Square Tallaght, Lynda was photographed with Amber Bradford of Cassidy Travel.

She also found time to call to Sabina Cleary of Just Split Rathfarnham and Susan and Tom Kiernan of Ask Susan.

Prizes on Offer for Agents!

Login or Register as a new user with OTT and complete our Star Alliance ‘Fly With Conﬁdence’ course during the month of July to be entered into a prize draw to win an amazing selection of flights and prizes.

Prizes are available for agents in ROI only

United Airlines 2 x ticket economy class from Ireland to anywhere in the US on United network

Air Canada 2 x economy class tickets to Canada on Air Canada network

Turkish Airlines 2 x economy class tickets to anywhere on the Turkish network



Aegean 2 x economy class tickets to Athens

TAP Goodie Bag

SAS – Goodie Bag

ANA and Ethiopian Airlines – Hamper

Star Alliance, the world’s first global airline celebrates 25 years in business this July. Created in May 1997, its founding members were United Airlines Lufthansa, Air Canada, Thai Airways International, and Scandinavian Airlines.