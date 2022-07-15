SEARCH
Star Alliance Team Out & About Once More!

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Star

In celebration of the 25-year anniversary, the Star Alliance team are out and about in full force with agents promoting the fantastic OTT trade challenge – click here to do the training.

Here we have Lynda Betsch of AEGEAN spending time at Cassidy Travel in Dundrum with Kian Wallace, Sandra Mooney and Suzanne Reynolds and in Just Split at Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre with Leonie Donovan.

Lynda also managed to catch up with Rosie Nugent in Cassidy Travel Blanchardstown and Lyndsey Breen and Wiktoria Stawna at Cassidy Travel in Liffey Valley.

Over in The Square Tallaght, Lynda was photographed with Amber Bradford of Cassidy Travel.

She also found time to call to Sabina Cleary of Just Split Rathfarnham and Susan and Tom Kiernan of Ask Susan.

Prizes on Offer for Agents!

Login or Register as a new user with OTT and complete our Star Alliance ‘Fly With Conﬁdence’ course during the month of July to be entered into a prize draw to win an amazing selection of flights and prizes.

Prizes are available for agents in ROI only

United Airlines 2 x ticket economy class from Ireland to anywhere in the US on United network
Air Canada 2 x economy class tickets to Canada on Air Canada network
Turkish Airlines 2 x economy class tickets to anywhere on the Turkish network


Aegean 2 x economy class tickets to Athens
TAP Goodie Bag
SAS – Goodie Bag
ANA and Ethiopian Airlines – Hamper

Star Alliance, the world’s first global airline celebrates 25 years in business this July. Created in May 1997, its founding members were United Airlines Lufthansa, Air Canada, Thai Airways International, and Scandinavian Airlines.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
