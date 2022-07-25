Star Alliance OTT Trade Challenge Continues

Last week in celebration of the 25-year anniversary, the Star Alliance team are out and about in full force with agents promoting the fantastic OTT trade challenge.

Pictures from last week’s Star alliance trade visits include:

Martina from United with Michael from Bowe Travel.

Ricardo from TAP Airlines with Limerick Travel.

Martina from United with Chris from Trailfinders in Limerick.

Ricardo from Tap Airlines with Best 4 Travel Limerick.

Login or Register as a new user with OTT and complete our Star Alliance ‘Fly With Confidence’ course during the month of July to be entered into a prize draw to win an amazing selection of prizes. For your chance to win some of these amazing prizes, visit: staralliancetraining-ott.com.