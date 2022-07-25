SEARCH
HomeNewsStar Alliance OTT Trade Challenge Continues
News

Star Alliance OTT Trade Challenge Continues

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
0
15

Last week in celebration of the 25-year anniversary, the Star Alliance team are out and about in full force with agents promoting the fantastic OTT trade challenge.

Pictures from last week’s Star alliance trade visits include:

Martina from United with Michael from Bowe Travel.

Ricardo from TAP Airlines with Limerick Travel.

Martina from United with Chris from Trailfinders in Limerick.

Ricardo from Tap Airlines with Best 4 Travel Limerick.

Martina from United with Chris from Trailfinders in Limerick
Martina from United with Michael from Bowe Travel

Ricardo from TAP Airlines with Limerick Travel
Ricardo from Tap Airlines with Best 4 Travel Limerick

Login or Register as a new user with OTT and complete our Star Alliance ‘Fly With Confidence’ course during the month of July to be entered into a prize draw to win an amazing selection of prizes. For your chance to win some of these amazing prizes, visit: staralliancetraining-ott.com.

Jack Goddard
Jack Goddard
I have joined the ITTN team after working in many different disciplines across my career. Having worked in a solicitor’s office, the bar trade, and the travel industry. I bring a young and fresh dynamic to our editorial team.
Previous articleFurther Expansion by Brooklyn Travel into Irish Villa Holiday Market
Next articleMalta Drops Covid Entry Rules for All Travellers

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie