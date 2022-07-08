Star Alliance Celebrations Hit Cork and North County Dublin

In celebration of the 25-year anniversary, the Star Alliance team are out and about in full force with agents promoting the fantastic OTT trade challenge.

Here, we have some of the Star Alliance crew visiting agents in Cork, North Cork and North County Dublin to tell them about this amazing incentive!

Prizes on offer for agents!

Login or Register as a new user with OTT and complete our Star Alliance ‘Fly With Conﬁdence’ course during the month of July to be entered into a prize draw to win an amazing selection of flights and prizes.

Prizes on offer are available to ROI agents only

United Airlines 2 x ticket economy class from Ireland to anywhere in the US on United network

Air Canada 2 x economy class tickets to Canada on Air Canada network

Turkish Airlines 2 x economy class tickets to anywhere on the Turkish network

Aegean 2 x economy class tickets to Athens

TAP Goodie Bag

SAS – Goodie Bag

ANA and Ethiopian Airlines – Hamper

Star Alliance, the world’s first global airline celebrates 25 years in business this July. Created in May 1997, its founding members were United Airlines Lufthansa, Air Canada, Thai Airways International, and Scandinavian Airlines.