Star Alliance Celebrates 25th Anniversary as the World’s First and Leading Airline Alliance

Star Alliance and its 26-member carriers celebrated the 25th anniversary of the world’s first and leading global airline alliance on Saturday, May 14, 2022. This bold vision was established in 1997 based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. It continues today by leveraging technology to foster a harmonious experience for customers.

“We reflect on the successes of Star Alliance in uniting the leading global airlines, with an eye firmly focused on a future where the customer continues to be at the heart of our work and our global network,” said Jeffrey Goh, CEO of Star Alliance.

“I am very excited for the innovations led by Star Alliance and our members carriers as we aim to be the most digitally advanced airline alliance offering seamless travel experiences with a unique loyalty proposition. This year, we look forward to further developments in seamless connectivity — such as new digital and mobile innovations — and exciting industry-first offers that loyal customers of our member carriers will welcome,” Goh added.

Jeffrey Goh, CEO of Star Alliance

Better. Together. Connected

In conjunction with the anniversary milestone, Star Alliance and its member carriers will release exciting campaigns and customer innovations under the new brand tagline “Together. Better. Connected.” The new brand tagline captures the intent of fostering better human connections through the Star Alliance global network coupled with digital seamless connectivity.

“We have defined the way the Earth connects for years, and now more than ever, is the time to enable technology to provide seamless journeys and delight the loyal customers of our member carriers,” Mr. Goh said. “I am happy that “Together. Better. Connected.” — our new tagline — reflects that earnestly and is also future-facing. It will motivate us to do better.”