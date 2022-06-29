Star Alliance Celebrate 25 Years

Star Alliance, the world’s first global airline celebrates 25 years in business this July. Created in May 1997, its founding members were United Airlines Lufthansa, Air Canada, Thai Airways International, and Scandinavian Airlines.

25 years later, Star Alliance has 26 member airlines from six continents, boasting a collective fleet size of 5,033 aircrafts.

To celebrate the 25th year anniversary Star Alliance carriers in Ireland have come together to launch an agency training incentive on OTT in July.

Login or Register as a new user with OTT and complete our Star Alliance ‘Fly With Conﬁdence’ course during the month of July to be entered into a prize draw to win an amazing selection of flights and prizes.

Complete the online training here.

Onur from Turkish Airlines and Svetlana from SAS met with Dublin agents to tell them all about this amazing incentive during the past week.

Completion of the ‘Fly with Confidence’ course by 31 July 2022 guarantees automatic entry to a draw to win some incredible prizes. Including the following: