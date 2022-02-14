Star Alliance awarded Airline Alliance of the Year 2022

Star Alliance has been awarded Airline Alliance of the Year 2022 for a fourth consecutive year.

The award was given at the annual Air Transport Awards.

The Air Transport Awards recognise excellence and innovation in various categories of the global aviation sector.

A panel of aviation industry experts selected Star Alliance in recognition of its exceptional contribution to the future of air travel in a ceremony held on February 10 in Ekali, Greece.

Accepting the accolade, Jeffery Goh CEO of Star Alliance said, “Star Alliance is truly honoured to be a repeat winner of the prestigious Air Transport Award. Continued recognition of this nature is a testament to our innovative spirit and our shared commitment to improving the customer experience. This award encourages us as we collectively emerge from the deepest crisis our industry has ever encountered.”

Established in 2012, the Air Transport Awards are the only international prizes that award all the main categories of the air transport industry.