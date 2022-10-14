Stansted Strike Called off after Improved Pay Offer

Staff at Stansted Airport in London, have called off threats after receiving a better pay offer.

British trade union Unite decided to begin a strike after rejecting an August pay increase offer of 7.5% and a one-off payment of £250.

More than 1,000 of the union’s members are employed at Stansted Airport.

Following Unite’s intervention, Stansted Airport has agreed to an 11% increase over the year to its lowest-paid workers, as well as a 10% annual raise in pay for other grades and an additional £250 one-off payment.

Stansted’s workforce accepted the new offer via a ballot, bringing the pay dispute to an end.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent result for Unite’s members at Stansted Airport.

“By standing together, they forced the employer to return to the negotiating table and make an improved offer.

The 10% increase for other grade workers includes 8% from 1 April this year, plus 2% from 1 October.”