SEARCH
HomeNewsStansted Airport Facing Temporary Closure Threat if Strikes Go Ahead
News

Stansted Airport Facing Temporary Closure Threat if Strikes Go Ahead

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
3

London’s Stansted Airport could, effectively, close operations if airport staff vote in favour of strike action, the UNITE trade union has warned.

Ryanair is, by far, the biggest airline by routes at the airport – which acts as the Irish airline’s largest hub.

Airport staff – including security, fire and emergency, maintenance and cleaning staff – are currently being balloted over strike action, with the vote only due to close on September 19.

Ryanair is the largest airline – in terms of routes and planes – at Stansted Airport. The airline also counts the London airport as its single largest European hub.

Workers have rejected a pay offer – of 7.5% plus a on-off payment of £250 – from Stansted owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG).

UNITE said the offer more resembles a pay cut, claiming also that executive pay levels have increased by 23%.

“Everyone is expected to tighten their belts except MAG’s rich executives. Our members will receive Unite’s full support in fighting for a fair pay rise,” said UNITE general secretary Sharon Graham.

The union warned that any strike action from such a vital cohort of staff could effectively close Stansted.

Ryanair had not replied to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleTravel Without Luggage- and Still Arrive With Everything

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie