Stansted Airport Facing Temporary Closure Threat if Strikes Go Ahead

London’s Stansted Airport could, effectively, close operations if airport staff vote in favour of strike action, the UNITE trade union has warned.

Airport staff – including security, fire and emergency, maintenance and cleaning staff – are currently being balloted over strike action, with the vote only due to close on September 19.

Ryanair is the largest airline – in terms of routes and planes – at Stansted Airport. The airline also counts the London airport as its single largest European hub.

Workers have rejected a pay offer – of 7.5% plus a on-off payment of £250 – from Stansted owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG).

UNITE said the offer more resembles a pay cut, claiming also that executive pay levels have increased by 23%.

“Everyone is expected to tighten their belts except MAG’s rich executives. Our members will receive Unite’s full support in fighting for a fair pay rise,” said UNITE general secretary Sharon Graham.

The union warned that any strike action from such a vital cohort of staff could effectively close Stansted.

