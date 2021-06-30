News

Spanish Tourism Board in Ireland Launches Biggest Ever Competition

The Spanish Tourism Board in Ireland is set to launch its biggest competition ever, with six holiday prizes on offer. “Spain Your Muse”, which will be launched on the tourist office’s social media channels on 6 July, invites participants to submit a work of art inspired by Spain.

Spain Your Muse” will run for three months and is open to anyone resident in Ireland who submits a work of art in any of five categories: Videoart, Photography, Poetry, Illustration & Painting.

Works can be uploaded to the website and will be made public to any visitors who want to vote for their favourites.

The winners will be decided by popular vote and will win one of the following prizes:

Region of Valencia & Valencia City

2 nights stay for 2 people in a design hotel in Valencia, return flights, a guided tour to explore the city from the perspective of design, two Valencia Tourist Cards and a goody bag including unique articles form top Valencian Designers. 

Andalusia

4 nights’ accommodation trip for 2 adults and up to 3 children through Malaga, Córdoba and Granada. Including rental car and guided city visits. 2 

Gran Canaria

5 nights’ half-board accommodation for 2 in the luxury 5* Seaside Palm Beach Hotel, a complimentary VIP island tour to explore the island and complimentary car rental for the entire stay (or airport transfers). 

Lanzarote

5 nights half board accommodation for 2 persons in a superior room at the Seaside Los Jameos 4* in Playa de los Pocillos and two tickets to the Art, Culture and Tourism Centres. 

Region of Murcia – Costa Calida

3 nights in a 4* Hotel for 2 people with a guided visit to one of these cities: Murcia, Lorca, Cartagena or Caravaca de la Cruz. 

Cantabria

2 nights’ accommodation for 2 people in bed & breakfast in the city of Santander including a cultural visit to the Centro Botin. 

Twitter & Facebook

The competition will be launched on the Spanish Tourism Board’s Twitter and Facebook channels.

For further enquiries, please, contact Media Coordinator, Sara Rivero: [email protected] 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

