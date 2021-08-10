Spain Turns Red in Latest ECDC Map

Much of Spain has been reclassified as ‘dark red’ in the latest Covid-19 incidence map issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which means that visitors should avoid going there. Portugal and the Canary Islands have both been reclassified in the ‘red’ zone.

Parts of southern France have also been classified as ‘dark red’ while most of Italy is now ‘orange.’ Much of Greece and the Greek islands are also ‘red.’

According to European Commission guidelines, “in view of the difficult epidemiological situation linked to more infectious coronavirus variants, Member States should strongly discourage all non-essential travel to and from ‘dark red’ and discourage all such travel to and from ‘red’ areas.”

However, while travel to red zones is discouraged, it is still legal for travellers to visit if they have the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

All travellers must also complete a passenger locator form and, in the case of travel to Spain, present a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before travel or an antigen test taken up to 48 hours before travel.

All returning passengers to Ireland must present a negative PCR test.