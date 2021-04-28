News

Spain to Welcome Tourists in June

Photo by Enes on Unsplash
Spain is ready to welcome back visitors in June, according to Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés. Speaking at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) summit in Cancun on Tuesday, April 27, he said that “Spain will be ready in June to tell all travellers worldwide that you can visit us with certainty.”

Spain is pinning its hopes on the successful rollout of the Digital Green Certificate, which is due to be introduced at the beginning of June but will be tested throughout May, with Spain an active participant: the pilot scheme will be in place at all of Spain’s 46 airports in May.

The Digital Green Certificate will use a QR code that links to a traveller’s health status, including whether they’ve been vaccinated, have fully recovered from the virus or have had a negative Covid test within the previous 72 hours.

Not a ‘Magic Wand’

However, Valdés stressed that the certificate was not a “magic wand” but was, along with the country’s ongoing vaccine rollout, “fundamental to offering travellers certainty.”

So far, Spain has administered nearly 15 million doses of the vaccine, with just over four million of the country’s 47 million people having received both jabs. The government’s plan is to have 70 per cent of the country vaccinated by the end of the summer.

 

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

