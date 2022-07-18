Spain to Make Some Rail Travel Free from September

Tourists will soon be able to avail of some level of free rail travel in Spain, with some short and medium-length routes due to be made free by September.

Essentially, the Spanish government is introducing the system as a means of reducing cost of living pressures on locals, but it will benefit visiting tourists also.

From September 1, certain rail routes run by State-owned rail operator Renfe will be free. It will be free to travel on regional rail lines for trips less than 300km in duration. But, additionally, some fares on other State-owned public transport have also been reduced by half.

Spain’s move follows a similar one in Germany, where the government has introduced a €9 monthly public transport ticket – effectively meaning tourists and locals, alike, can travel on all public transport, from buses and trains to trams, over the summer months for just €9 a month.

Each ticket is valid for a calendar month; the service runs from June to September and long distance travel is not included.

The Lonely Planet recommends combining the benefits of the 9-Euro Ticket with the efficiency of long-distance trains. Traveling between Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne, or Hamburg using high-speed trains takes just a few hours, and once you are there, you can explore those cities or plan day trips using the €9 Ticket.