Spain to Keep Travel Restrictions Until 15 June

Spain has confirmed that adult arrivals will continue to have to provide valid proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 although originally meant to be eased starting yesterday, 15 May.
Travellers from the EU/EEA are permitted restriction-free entry as long as they hold one of the passes listed below:
- A vaccination certificate that proves that the holder has completed primary vaccination in the last nine months. Certificates proving that the holder received a booster shot are also accepted.
- A recovery certificate that proves that the holder tested positive for the virus in the last six months.
- A test certificate that proves that the holder took a PCR or rapid antigen test within 72 or 48 hours before arrival in Spain.