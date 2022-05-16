SEARCH
Spain to Keep Travel Restrictions Until 15 June

By Jack Goddard
Spain has confirmed that adult arrivals will continue to have to provide valid proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 although originally meant to be eased starting yesterday, 15 May.

Travellers from the EU/EEA are permitted restriction-free entry as long as they hold one of the passes listed below:

  • A vaccination certificate that proves that the holder has completed primary vaccination in the last nine months. Certificates proving that the holder received a booster shot are also accepted.
  • A recovery certificate that proves that the holder tested positive for the virus in the last six months.
  • A test certificate that proves that the holder took a PCR or rapid antigen test within 72 or 48 hours before arrival in Spain.
