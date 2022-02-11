Spain to ease travel restrictions for UK children from next week

The Spanish government is set to relax its entry restrictions on children from the UK, aged between 12 and 17.

From 14 February, they will be able to present a negative PCR test (or similar) taken within 72 hours of arrival to the country, as an alternative to proof of full vaccination.



All other UK travellers, excluding children under 12, will need to present a certificate showing proof of being fully vaccinated, administered at least 14-days prior to arrival.

Despite proposals by the EU, Spain had insisted on full vaccination for entry for anyone over 12 – even if travellers have recently recovered from Covid.

All UK passengers must also present a QR code which is obtained from filling in the Health Control Form available via Spain Travel Health.