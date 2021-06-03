News

Spain to Adopt EU Digital Covid Certificate from 1 July

The Spanish government has announced that it will adopt the new EU Digital COVID Certificate from 1 July. This means that anyone who has had full doses of a dedicated vaccine will not be required to provide a negative PCR test to gain entry into the country.

Ireland will adopt the certificate from 19 July, once non-essential travel is once more allowed to resume.

Ireland is currently classed as amber on the ECDC map, which means that anyone travelling to Spain right now would have to provide evidence of a negative test, taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

However, should Ireland’s daily case rate fall below 75, the ECDC would re-classify Ireland as green and a PCR test would not be required.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

