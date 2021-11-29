HomeNewsSpain tightens rules for UK arrivals
Spain tightens rules for UK arrivals

By Fionn Davenport
Spain has updated its entry requirements for arrivals from the UK.

From 1 December, all travellers arriving into Spain from the United Kingdom – including Northern Ireland – must show proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

The decision comes as concerns mount over the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Currently, UK arrivals are able to enter Spain with either a vaccine certificate or a negative Covid test.

From Wednesday, however, only a vaccine certificate will be accepted for entry, and the holder must have both doses of a registered vaccine (or a single dose of a one-dose vaccine) at least 14 days before travel.

In a statement, Turespaña said: “Spain reinforces its position as a safe holiday destination with one of the highest vaccinations rates worldwide (almost 90 per cent of the population age 12 and over) and one of the lowest Covid-19 rates in Europe.”

The new rules apply to the whole of Spain and its territories, including the Balearic and Canary islands.

