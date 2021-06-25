Masked Madrileños walking on Calle del Carmen, Madrid

Spain Scraps Outdoor Mask Requirement as Balearics Added to UK Green List

As Spain prepares to say adios to a law requiring outdoor face coverings, tourism bosses welcomed the news that the UK has placed the Balearic islands on its green list, which means British holidaymakers will not have to quarantine following a holiday in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza or Formentera.

Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sánchez confirmed last Friday, 18 June, that the requirement for masks to be worn outdoors will be scrapped from tomorrow, 26 June.

Many Spaniards will be relieved that they can breathe fresh air for the first time since 21 May 2020, especially as temperatures begin to rise with the arrival of summer.

Nevertheless, despite being given the thumbs up by the Health Ministry, some health experts are concerned that the move has come too early – especially as fears of the spread of the Delta variant continue to escalate with the prospect of larger numbers of British holidaymakers travelling to the Balearics.

New Mask Requirements

The mask requirement is not being eliminated altogether. Face coverings must still be worn in all indoor public spaces and all forms of closed public transport.

They will also be required in busy outdoor spaces where social distancing of 1.5m cannot be maintained.

Although the lifting of restrictions is a countrywide affair, each region can adapt the new rules as they choose.