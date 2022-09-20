Spain No Longer Requires Covid Health Control Form From All Travellers

Spain has further eased its Covid travel restrictions by exempting all third-country nationals from having to fill in its health control form before arriving in the country, a decision which will benefit international travellers.

As of today, Tuesday 20th September, the Spain Travel Health, (SpTH) portal, both the website and the mobile applications (APPs), will no longer be operational.

It will no longer be necessary to complete the health control form to travel to Spain nor to show the SpTH QR code at the airport of arrival.

The Spanish government’s decision to scrap the SpTH form, which was announced in Monday’s State Bulletin (BOE), “aims to favour the normalisation of international mobility” and comes as a result of this document “no longer being considered necessary” as a means of controlling Covid-19 infections.

In April 2022, the Spanish government decided that travellers with an EU Digital Covid Certificate and those with third country certificates approved by the EU (currently 48 countries) no longer needed to fill in Spain’s health control form.

The latest announcement means that all international travellers, regardless of which non-EU country they’re from, don’t have to fill in the form before travelling to Spain or show it upon arrival.